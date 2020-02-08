|
Mary Stormont Pollock
Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Mrs. George William Pollock, Jr. Entered Eternal Life February 4, 2020.
Devoted wife of the late Bill Pollock. Proud mother of Nancy Pollock Buehler, (Northbrook IL) and Virginia Lindsay Platts, (Maxwell, TX). Adoring grandmother of Katherine Buehler Amy (David), (Raleigh, NC), Elisabeth Buehler Smith (Jimmy), (Grayslake, IL), William Spry Buehler, (Chicago, IL) and Alexander Daniel Platts, (Houston, TX).
Tireless advocate for Milwaukee's Performing Arts and lifelong volunteer.
She lived her life with Grace and Gratitude.
Her joie de vivre was contagious; she is deeply missed.
Service Saturday February 22, 2:00 in the Chapel, St John's on the Lake, 1840 N. Prospect Ave. Milwaukee 53202. Reception and Celebration of life to follow. Joyous attire preferred. Valet parking, south entrance.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Skylight, 158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee 53202; UPAF, 301 W. Wisconsin Ave. Suite 600, Milwaukee 53203 or Planned Parenthood of Milwaukee, 2207 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee 53223 would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020