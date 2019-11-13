|
Twohig, Mary Sue, 72, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Hospice Home of Hope, Fond du Lac, WI. She was born on April 20, 1947 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of John and Florence (nee Scannell) Twohig. She worked as a realtor for Shorewest in Shorewood and Cedarburg, for Adashun-Jones in Fond du Lac and later in Florida.
Survivors include her brothers Michael Twohig, Dr. Tim (Merrie) Twohig, Jack Twohig, Brian (Judy) Twohig and Kevin (TJ) Twohig, her stepmother June Twohig, sister-in-law Judy Petrie Twohig, and the rest of her wonderful family. Mary Sue was preceded in death by her parents and her sister-in-law Linda Twohig
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16th from 11:00 am until 12:45 pm in the Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum Chapel at Calvary Cemetery, 686 Fond du Lac Ave. Fond du Lac. In lieu of flowers please make a donation and a memorial will be established in Mary Sue's name.
Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm in the chapel with Rev. Paul Pfeffer. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery next to her parents. The family extends a special thank you to the staff of the Hospice Home of Hope for her wonderful care and to the blessed flower lady Wanda Karpathian.
www.twohigfunerals.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019