Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Sulla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Sulla

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Sulla Notice
Sulla, Mary (nee Sotirou) Passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. Age 84. Beloved wife of Don for 60 years. Loving mother of Frank Sulla and Mike (Gail) Sulla. Proud grandma Stephanie, Taylor, Richard, Jennifer, Michael, Ashley, Lindsay and great-grandma of Harper, Kensington, Harrison, Layton, and McKenna. Dear sister of Florence (Frank) Schneider and the late Barbara Sotirou. Fond sister-in-law of Florence Seidens, Shirley Tollner, Jerry Sulla and the late Joan Victoria. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation at Krause Funeral Home 12401 W. National Ave. New Berlin, WI. on Friday, August 30 from 3 PM to 6:45 PM. Funeral Service at 7 PM. Mary was a long-time employee of US Special Deliveries. She was an avid thrift store shopper.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline