Sulla, Mary (nee Sotirou) Passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. Age 84. Beloved wife of Don for 60 years. Loving mother of Frank Sulla and Mike (Gail) Sulla. Proud grandma Stephanie, Taylor, Richard, Jennifer, Michael, Ashley, Lindsay and great-grandma of Harper, Kensington, Harrison, Layton, and McKenna. Dear sister of Florence (Frank) Schneider and the late Barbara Sotirou. Fond sister-in-law of Florence Seidens, Shirley Tollner, Jerry Sulla and the late Joan Victoria. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation at Krause Funeral Home 12401 W. National Ave. New Berlin, WI. on Friday, August 30 from 3 PM to 6:45 PM. Funeral Service at 7 PM. Mary was a long-time employee of US Special Deliveries. She was an avid thrift store shopper.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019