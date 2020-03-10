Services
Evert-Luko Funeral Home
170 Warren Avenue
Hartland, WI 53029
(262) 367-2156
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Evert-Luko Funeral Home
170 Warren Avenue
Hartland, WI 53029
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:15 AM
Evert-Luko Funeral Home
170 Warren Avenue
Hartland, WI 53029
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bomberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Susan Bomberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Susan Bomberg Notice
Mary Susan Bomberg

Hartland - Passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice on Sunday, March 8th at the age of 78.

Born in Greendale, Wi to John and Helen Wosinski. She was the former co-owner and operator of the Golden Anchor restaurant in Pewaukee from 1980-2000. She was an organizer of all enjoying reading, traveling and playing the slots.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Fred, her children Fred Jr. (Sally), Greg (Becky) and Amy (Joe Mansour), grandchildren Brad, Dan (Josie), Jonathan (Demmy), Christopher, Matthew, Edward, Nathan, Joseph, Anthony and Molly and her great grandchildren, Natalie, Jaxson, Iyla and Emilia. Further survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her brothers John, Steven and David, and her sister Carol.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 14 from 10AM until Services at 11:15AM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers please consider memorials to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation https://fightcf.cff.org/site/TR/GreatStrides/138_Wisconsin_Milwaukee?px=1970305&pg=personal&fr_id=8135

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline