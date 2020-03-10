|
Mary Susan Bomberg
Hartland - Passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice on Sunday, March 8th at the age of 78.
Born in Greendale, Wi to John and Helen Wosinski. She was the former co-owner and operator of the Golden Anchor restaurant in Pewaukee from 1980-2000. She was an organizer of all enjoying reading, traveling and playing the slots.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Fred, her children Fred Jr. (Sally), Greg (Becky) and Amy (Joe Mansour), grandchildren Brad, Dan (Josie), Jonathan (Demmy), Christopher, Matthew, Edward, Nathan, Joseph, Anthony and Molly and her great grandchildren, Natalie, Jaxson, Iyla and Emilia. Further survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her brothers John, Steven and David, and her sister Carol.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 14 from 10AM until Services at 11:15AM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers please consider memorials to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation https://fightcf.cff.org/site/TR/GreatStrides/138_Wisconsin_Milwaukee?px=1970305&pg=personal&fr_id=8135
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020