Mary Susan Framnes

Mary Susan Framnes Notice
Framnes, Mary Susan Changed her address on March 2, 2019 when she went to the Lord. Born March 22, 1956 and was the special daughter of Mary Agnes and Eldon Framnes. Dear sister of Cynthia (Jim) Golembiewski, Christine (the late Alan) LaDuron, Mark Framnes, Joseph (Shari) Framnes, Jean (Chris) Hanson, Janet (Greg) Patrick and Debbie (Kurt) Quershi. Survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Sat. March 16, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 10 AM until the time of the the Service at 11 AM. Procession to follow. The family would like to thank the staff at Mary's Group Home for their continued support and care over the years. In lieu of flowers, memorials to are greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019
