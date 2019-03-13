|
Sylva, Mary Sylva, Mary (nee Voss) Age 63 years. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 7, 1955, Mary was born to eternal life on February 22, 2019. The beloved wife of Dennis, the cherished mother of David (Diomaris) and the loving grandmother of Camille. Further survived by siblings Michael (Rosalia), Richard (Linda), Peter (Gloria), Daniel (Nancy), Catherine (Patrick), Andrew, Joseph (Jennifer) and their families. Preceded in death by her loving parents, Robert and Ruth Voss. Mary worked at First Wisconsin Bank and then as a home health nurse. Family and friends know Mary as generously sharing herself and her resources greatly beyond what anyone would expect in order to brighten, lift, and enrich the lives of others. There will be a visitation on Saturday, March 16 from 10:30 am- 12:00 pm at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 1755 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield, WI, followed by eulogies, then Mass at 12:30. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Lighthouse Youth and Family Services (www.lys.org).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019