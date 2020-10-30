Mary T. Wahl
Born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the age of 86. Former wife of Otto Wahl. Loving mother Paula, Chris (Leslie), Doug (Denise), Greg and Ken (Heidi). Dear grandma of Nathan, Ariel and Jamie. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her grandchildren Steven and Rebecca and her siblings Carmen, Ralph and Elsie and her sister in law Marion.
A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Mary was a member of the United States Marine Corps League Auxiliary, an avid reader and loved her family to no end. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
appreciated.