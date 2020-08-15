Mary Theresa FenelonWest Allis - (nee Nebbitt) Mary went to her eternal rest on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the age of 92. She died at home and in the presence of her family. She was born on February 25, 1928, in Waterloo, Iowa, the fifth child of Edward and Ann Nebbitt (nee Betz). Mary was married to Richard Fenelon on September 5, 1953 until his passing on July 28, 1976.Mary was a wife and mother through and through. She took her vocations to heart, giving her all for her husband and 12 children. She loved each one as a unique child of God, passed on the faith, provided a home filled with an atmosphere of love and joy, and gave each the gift of knowing they were safe and loved unconditionally. It was a great loss for her when her beloved Richard passed at the age of 48, but she immediately trusted in the mercy of Divine Providence that she would be protected and cared for. And God always provided. Mary and Richard were called to a vocation to the Schoenstatt Family Institute, which completely formed their marriage and family life and gave them common ideals for which to strive. Mary often reflected on how grateful she was that she and Richard and the family had been blessed to know Fr. Joseph Kentenich, the founder of Schoenstatt, who opened a whole new spiritual world and life for them. It is through Mary and Richard's vocation to the Family Institute and the spiritual sustenance they received through their Schoenstatt life that their children are able to look back and see how much they owe their parents for their dedication and faithfulness, and be eternally grateful.Mary will be deeply missed by her children, Michael (Marge) Fenelon, Patrick (Beverly) Fenelon, Mark (Margaret) Fenelon, Jean Fenelon, Bernard (Barb) Fenelon, Clare (Tom) Dorow, Joseph (Tracie) Fenelon, John (Deb) Fenelon, Andrew (Nena) Fenelon and Peter (Phyllis) Fenelon; sons-in-law, John LaFleur and Todd Onderdonk; sisters-in-law, Pimmie Nebbitt and Joan Garner; and 40 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; daughters, Therese Marie and Anne Marie; parents, Edward and Ann Nebbitt; siblings, Dora (Herle) Holden, Beth (Hank) Hise, Francis (Les) Starbuck, and George Nebbitt.The visitation, Mass of Christian Burial, and burial at Calvary Cemetery will be private family celebrations. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary's name are appreciated to the Schoenstatt Family Institute which can be sent to Michael Fenelon, 1719 Orchard Lane, McHenry, IL 60050.