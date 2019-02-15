|
Holt, Mary Therese "Terri" (Nee Tobin) Age 59, passed away from cancer on Sunday, February 10, 2019 in her home in Brookfield, Wisconsin surrounded by family. She was born December 17, 1959, in Milwaukee, to Robert (deceased) and Shirley Tobin. She was a 1978 graduate of DSHA and received her bachelor's degree from Mount Mary University in 1982. Terri is survived by her husband, Dave; children, Maggie and Charlie (Hailee) Holt; her mother, Shirley Tobin; brothers, Mike (Mary) and Tom (Cindy) Tobin; and sister, Patty (Mike) Ribic; along with many loving family members. A celebration of life will be held at the Funeral Home on February 16, 2019. The gathering will begin at noon followed by a celebration of life at 2:00 P.M.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 15, 2019