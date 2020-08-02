Mary Therese SchultzBorn March 21, 1960 and passed away on July 30, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents James E. and Ruth G. Schultz and sister-in-law Barbara A. Schultz. Dear sister to Allen (Patti) Schultz, Dennis (Rachel) Schultz, Susan (Charles) Guenette, John (Pam) Schultz and William (Mary) Schultz. Also survived by aunts, uncle, nieces and nephews. Mary lived at Southern Wisconsin Center (SWC) in Union Grove, WI for 49 years. The Schultz family would like to thank the entire staff at SWC especially the caregivers, doctors and therapists for the compassionate and loving care given to Mary through the years and final months. Visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 4 from 10 to 11. Interment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.