1/
Mary Therese Schultz
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Therese Schultz

Born March 21, 1960 and passed away on July 30, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents James E. and Ruth G. Schultz and sister-in-law Barbara A. Schultz. Dear sister to Allen (Patti) Schultz, Dennis (Rachel) Schultz, Susan (Charles) Guenette, John (Pam) Schultz and William (Mary) Schultz. Also survived by aunts, uncle, nieces and nephews. Mary lived at Southern Wisconsin Center (SWC) in Union Grove, WI for 49 years. The Schultz family would like to thank the entire staff at SWC especially the caregivers, doctors and therapists for the compassionate and loving care given to Mary through the years and final months. Visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 4 from 10 to 11. Interment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved