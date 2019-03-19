Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Luebke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary V. (Klawien, Thompson) Luebke

Notice Condolences Flowers

Mary V. (Klawien, Thompson) Luebke Notice
Luebke, Mary V. (Klawien, Thompson) (Nee Long) born in Trenton, Ontario, Canada passed away on March 16, 2019 at the age of 101 years. She is reunited with her three beloved husbands, Earl Klawien, Howard Thompson, and Arthur Luebke. Loving mother of the late Jannette Yoder, Nancy (Robert) Klink, and Thomas (Susan) Klawien. Proud grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Mary worked as a civilian Army registered nurse during WWII. She was a registered nurse with the Fine Lando Clinic in Cudahy for 20 years. Visitation at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church (3132 S. 63rd St., Milw.) on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 9:30AM-11:00AM. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday at church at 11:00AM. Interment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Cudahy.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now