Luebke, Mary V. (Klawien, Thompson) (Nee Long) born in Trenton, Ontario, Canada passed away on March 16, 2019 at the age of 101 years. She is reunited with her three beloved husbands, Earl Klawien, Howard Thompson, and Arthur Luebke. Loving mother of the late Jannette Yoder, Nancy (Robert) Klink, and Thomas (Susan) Klawien. Proud grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Mary worked as a civilian Army registered nurse during WWII. She was a registered nurse with the Fine Lando Clinic in Cudahy for 20 years. Visitation at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church (3132 S. 63rd St., Milw.) on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 9:30AM-11:00AM. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday at church at 11:00AM. Interment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Cudahy.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 19, 2019