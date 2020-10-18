1/
Mary Virginia "Ginny" Kotlan
Mary "Ginny" Virginia Kotlan

Greendale - (Nee McIntosh)

Peacefully passed away at home on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 71 years. Ginny will be lovingly remembered by her daughters Lisa (Michael) Kucharski of Waterford, Kristen (Bruce) Myers of Greendale and son Stephen of Greendale. Grandfather of Michael, Eric, Ryan, Sarah, Madison, Ellie, Will and Alexandra. She is preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Stephen Kotlan and parents Robert and Rita McIntosh.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020, 2PM at Three Holy Women - St. Hedwig (1702 N. Humboldt Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53203).






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
