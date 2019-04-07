|
Pancoast, Mary Virginia "Polly" (nee Riter) Passed away peacefully at Newcastle Place in Mequon, Wisconsin, on March 27, 2019, at the age of 94. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Chucker" E. Pancoast III, and will be lovingly remembered by her three children, Beth (Jim) Baxter, Chip (Sue) Pancoast, and Stacy (Annie) Pancoast; her sister, Patricia "Patty" Lander; her brother, Bankson "Ted" Riter; her grandchildren, Anna (Dave) Kirk, Sarah (Casey) Flanagan, Emily (Vasily) Pancoast and Liz Pancoast; her great-grandchildren, Josie Flanagan, Jerzy Kirk and Benjamin Kirk; and her 11 nieces and nephews. Polly was born on February 5, 1925, in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. For 77 years she called Pennsylvania home, as it was not only where she lived, but where many of her life's greatest milestones took place: it was where she grew up, graduated from The Agnes Irwin School, fell in love with a handsome navy pilot, got married, and raised 3 children. It is also where, after 56 years of marriage, she buried her husband (at Washington Memorial Chapel Valley Forge). In 2002, she moved to Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin to be closer to her children. She bought a house and made it her home, became a member of Christ Church Episcopal, and lived happily within her new community for 11 years with her beloved dog, Danny, and her cat, aptly named, William Penn "Will". In 2013, Polly moved to Newcastle Place in Mequon, Wisconsin. She was ever so appreciative of the support she received there, which allowed her to maintain her sense of independence up until the time of her death. Polly was an avid reader, a fierce crossword puzzler, and a talented needlepointer. She was a diehard sports fan, cheering loudly for the Eagles, the Packers, the Phillies and the Brewers. She had a quick wit, played a mean hand of gin rummy, and enjoyed a well-made Bloody Mary. Whether at home in Pennsylvania or Wisconsin, or spending time on the dock at her Squam Lake vacation house, at "The Door County House," or in her sons' home state of Colorado, her greatest joy in life was the company and warmth of her family. By Polly's request, a private family memorial will be held at a later date. A special thank you to Dr. John Sanidas, M.D. (Madison Medical Affiliates) and the staff at Newcastle Place (especially Bonnie Jeglum) for their extraordinary care and heartfelt support. In memory of Polly, contributions may be made to Christ Church Episcopal, 5655 N. Lake Dr., Whitefish Bay, WI 53217.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019