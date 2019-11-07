|
|
Mary M. Vogt
(Nee Kasten) Mary was born into eternal life on Wednesday November 6, 2019
at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Vogt. Loving stepmother of Carla (Ed) Vogt-Paul. Survived also by nephew John (Gail) Gieskieng and her nieces Evelyn Winkler and Karen (Terry) Phelps, further survived by other relatives and friends
A special thank you to the caring staff at Brookdale Memory care and Toots from
Seniors helping Seniors.
Visitation Monday November 11th 2019 at the funeral home from 10:00 until time of services at 11:00. Burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery.
Memorial appreciated to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019