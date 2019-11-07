Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary Vogt Notice
Mary M. Vogt

(Nee Kasten) Mary was born into eternal life on Wednesday November 6, 2019

at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Vogt. Loving stepmother of Carla (Ed) Vogt-Paul. Survived also by nephew John (Gail) Gieskieng and her nieces Evelyn Winkler and Karen (Terry) Phelps, further survived by other relatives and friends

A special thank you to the caring staff at Brookdale Memory care and Toots from

Seniors helping Seniors.

Visitation Monday November 11th 2019 at the funeral home from 10:00 until time of services at 11:00. Burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorial appreciated to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
