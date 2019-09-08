|
|
Mary Weseljak
Sussex - (Nee Bush) Passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice on Friday, August 30, 2019, at the age of 70 years. Beloved and cherished wife of Karl for 37 years. Loving mother of Brian (Donna) Duffy, Sean Duffy, Kevin Duffy, and stepmother of Stephan (Pamela) Weseljak and Robert (Stacy) Weseljak. Proud grandmother of Emily and Alex. Dear sister of Cindy (Joe) and Charles Bush. Mary is also loved and will be missed by other relatives and friends, furry companion Meiko.
There will be a time of gathering on Saturday, September 14, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., (on the corner of Hwy J & Hwy JJ, about 4 blocks south of I-94 from Hwy J). Celebration of Mary's Life to begin at 5:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society-Wisconsin Chapter, Wisconsin Humane Society, AngelsGrace Hospice, or , suggested.
The family wishes to thank the staff at AngelsGrace Hospice for the kind and loving care given to Mary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019