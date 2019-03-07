Services
MaryAnn Anton Notice
Anton, MaryAnn (Nee Long) Passed away March 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harry Anton. Dear mother of Greg (Rosa), Debra (Jeffrey) Olson and Christine (Edward) Zajaczkowski. Loving grandmother of Brandy Anton, Andrea Rawlings, Gregory Anton, Eric Squires and Travis Squires. Also 11 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by brothers Tony Long and Tommy Dasko. Visitation Friday March 8, from 4 - 6 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha, ( 4 blocks south of I-94 on the corner of J and JJ), with Funeral Service at 6 PM. Interment Monday March 11 at 11 AM at Pinelawn.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 7, 2019
