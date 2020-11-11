Maryann B. Frankey
Greenfield - (Nee Bozza) Born in Brooklyn, New York and passed away in on Monday, November 9, 2020, age 72. Devoted wife and soul mate of Charles. Step-mother of Jonathan (Beth) Frankey. Step-grandmother "Nona" of Michael, Jase and Hunter. Close friends of James (Eileen) Morrow. Further survived by other relatives and friends. A special thank you to Horizon Hospice and neighborhood friends and other friends who have reached out.
Gathering will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, 3-4PM. Celebration of Life at 4PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to American Parkinson Disease Association or American Cancer Society
.
Service will be live streamed on the Krause Funeral Home website.