Maryann B. FrankeyGreenfield - (Nee Bozza) Born in Brooklyn, New York and passed away in on Monday, November 9, 2020, age 72. Devoted wife and soul mate of Charles. Step-mother of Jonathan (Beth) Frankey. Step-grandmother "Nona" of Michael, Jase and Hunter. Close friends of James (Eileen) Morrow. Further survived by other relatives and friends. A special thank you to Horizon Hospice and neighborhood friends and other friends who have reached out.Gathering will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, 3-4PM. Celebration of Life at 4PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to American Parkinson Disease Association or American Cancer Society Service will be live streamed on the Krause Funeral Home website.