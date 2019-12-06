Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Lutheran Home Chapel
7500 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Lutheran Home Chapel
7500 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI
MaryAnn Biksacky


1938 - 2019
MaryAnn Biksacky passed away peacefully on December 1, 2019 at the age of 81. Mary Ann was born on May 21, 1938 to Lila & Kurt Schmitz. She was united in marriage to the late Richard Biksacky on July 12, 1958.

MaryAnn is survived by her children, Mary (Mike) Stahl, Joseph, and Michael (Connie); grandchildren Abby (Paul) Zipoy; Michael (Devin) Stahl; Erika, Joey, Lila and Mason Biksacky; and 2 great grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother, Kurt Schmitz, and 3 nieces, Kris, Penny, and Tricia as well as other extended family and friends. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Darlene Schmitz, and niece, Yvonne.

MaryAnn was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be deeply missed by those who knew her and loved her. "Okay. Take care now."

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 14 at 11:30 AM at Lutheran Home Chapel, 7500 West North Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI 53213. Visitation will take place starting at 10:30 AM up until the time of the service. A luncheon to celebrate MaryAnn's life will follow.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
