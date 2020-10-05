MaryAnn Blaszczynski
Franklin - (Nee Pogorzelski) age 86, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Loving mother of Melanie (Glen) Vogel, Laurie (Joel) Mayer and Jill (Frank) Andrejat. Proud grandma of Eric Vogel (Jennifer), Adam (Lauren) Vogel, Ashley (John) Kerlin, Matthew (Lyndsy) Mayer, Marissa and Aaron Pawlinski. Great grandma of Addisynne, Violet, Carson, Chase, Clayton and Maverick. Sister-in-law of Marlene Pogorzelski and Barbara Pogorzelski. Preceded in death by her 12 sisters and brothers. Further survived by her fur baby Poncho, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Special thank you to the staff at Elizabeth Residence in Franklin, Vitas Hospice, and Doctor Carol Potts and her aide Donna for their compassionate care for MaryAnn.
Visitation on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the MOUNT OLIVET CEMETERY - CHAPEL OF THE ANGELS, 3801 W. Morgan Avenue, Milwaukee from 11am until the Funeral Service at 1pm. Entombment to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association
appreciated.