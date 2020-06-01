Maryann Kalamarz (nee Mlakar)West Allis - Born to Eternal Life May 29, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Walter "Smokey" Kalamarz. Loving mom of Gail Kalamarz and the late Cindy (Jeff) Kazmierski. Dear grandma of Jeff, Jacob (Roxy), Luke (Zihuo) and Alex Kazmierski and Tony (Autumn Peach), Nick, Vince and Marie Schimborski. Sister of Alfred (Rose) Mlakar and the late John (Kathy) Mlakar. Further survived by other family and friends. Memorial services will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Monday 4:00 pm until time of services.