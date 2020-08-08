MaryAnn Wisniewski(nee Karniewski) Entered into Eternal Life on August 4, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Reunited with her beloved husband George. Loving mother of Karen and Brian (Shelley). Loving grandma of Madison and Jackson. Further survived by other relatives and friends. The Karniewski sisters are all now reunited.Special thanks to the staff of Ramsey Woods for their kind and compassionate care.Visitation Friday, Aug. 7 at ST. CHARLES BORROMEO CHURCH (3100 W. Parnell Ave) from 9:00 to 10:00 AM followed by the celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. Private Interment Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI.