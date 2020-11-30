1/1
Maryann Wooldridge
Maryann Wooldridge

Entered into God's arms on Friday, November 27th, 2020, at the age of 80. Survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Thomas. Loving mother of Jeffrey (Tammy) Wooldridge, Lisa (Brian) Block, and Michael Wooldridge. Proud grandmother of Derek, Alana, Anthony, Kyle, Benjamin and Joshua. Further survived by sisters Janet Kielas and Sandra (Randy) Borchardt, brothers Mark (Joleen) Cozza and Joseph (Cory) Cozza. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Devoted friend to numerous others. Preceded in death by her parents Michael and Theresa Cozza.

Maryann's family was her love. She enjoyed cooking and was a master of many Italian dishes. Maryann loved playing cards, especially Canasta and Squeak. She loved animals, especially her dogs. Over the years Maryann enjoyed the many vacations she took with her family and friends. Her beautiful smile and contagious laugh will be missed.

Special thank you to the staff at Autumn Leaves of Franklin who gave kind and loving care to Maryann.

Memorials in memory of Maryann Wooldridge would be appreciated to Autumn Leaves of Franklin 9201 W. Drexel Avenue, Franklin WI 53132 Attention: Sheila Butler, Executive Director.

Private services were held. Entombment at Mount Olivet Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
