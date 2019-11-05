|
MaryAnne Hintzke
Milwaukee - (nee Broskowski) Born to eternal life on Monday, November 4, 2019 age 79 years. Beloved wife of the late Ronald J. Hintzke for 57 years. Adored mother of Denise Hintzke, Jeff Hintzke, Steve (Laura) Hintzke, Lisa (Mike) Mills, Mark (Jennifer) Hintzke, Dan Hintzke (Debbie Sommers) and the late Andrew Hintzke. Much loved grandma of Aishlinn (Higino) Bila, Cian Earls, Max and Ally Hintzke, Matt (Colleen) Hintzke, Collin and Alec Hintzke, Amanda (Kyle) Engstrom, Hailey (Nick) Moritz, and Austin (Emily) Mills. Great "G-Ma" of Christopher, Kaileigh, Hunter, Parker, Brady, Alex, Lucia, and Ezra. Sister of Mike (Gayle) Broskowski, Paul Broskowski, the late Anthony Broskowski PhD and the late James Broskowski. Fond sister-in-law of Camille (the late John) Devaney, the late Bernadette, the late Kenneth (Beatrice) Hintzke. Preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Ora Grace Broskowski. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home FRIDAY, November 8th, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 PM. Additional Visitation on Saturday, 9:30-10:15 AM at ST. VERONICA CHURCH, 4001 So. Whitnall Ave. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM.
MaryAnne was a retiree of Rockwell Automation after many years of service. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, watching the Milwaukee Brewers, talking with family and friends, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF.org) are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019