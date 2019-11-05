Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
ST. VERONICA CHURCH,
4001 So. Whitnall Ave.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
ST. VERONICA CHURCH
4001 So. Whitnall Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MaryAnne Hintzke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MaryAnne Hintzke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MaryAnne Hintzke Notice
MaryAnne Hintzke

Milwaukee - (nee Broskowski) Born to eternal life on Monday, November 4, 2019 age 79 years. Beloved wife of the late Ronald J. Hintzke for 57 years. Adored mother of Denise Hintzke, Jeff Hintzke, Steve (Laura) Hintzke, Lisa (Mike) Mills, Mark (Jennifer) Hintzke, Dan Hintzke (Debbie Sommers) and the late Andrew Hintzke. Much loved grandma of Aishlinn (Higino) Bila, Cian Earls, Max and Ally Hintzke, Matt (Colleen) Hintzke, Collin and Alec Hintzke, Amanda (Kyle) Engstrom, Hailey (Nick) Moritz, and Austin (Emily) Mills. Great "G-Ma" of Christopher, Kaileigh, Hunter, Parker, Brady, Alex, Lucia, and Ezra. Sister of Mike (Gayle) Broskowski, Paul Broskowski, the late Anthony Broskowski PhD and the late James Broskowski. Fond sister-in-law of Camille (the late John) Devaney, the late Bernadette, the late Kenneth (Beatrice) Hintzke. Preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Ora Grace Broskowski. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home FRIDAY, November 8th, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 PM. Additional Visitation on Saturday, 9:30-10:15 AM at ST. VERONICA CHURCH, 4001 So. Whitnall Ave. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM.

MaryAnne was a retiree of Rockwell Automation after many years of service. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, watching the Milwaukee Brewers, talking with family and friends, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF.org) are appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MaryAnne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline