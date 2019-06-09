|
Rano, MaryBeth Passed away June 6, 2019, age 48. Mary is survived by her life long partner of 34 years Stephen Knauer who loved her with all his heart and soul. sister Lori Hurst, brother Louis Rano, nieces Rose Hurst and Marrisa Groth, brother-in-law Joseph (Teresa) Knauer an mother-in-law Bernice Knauer, and many friends and relatives of the Boehmke and Rano families. Visitation Tuesday June 11, 2019 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha (Hwy J &JJ, 4 blocks South of I 94) from 11 AM until time of Service at 1 PM. Entombment Prairie Home Cemetery to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019