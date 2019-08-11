Services
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MaryBeth Wentland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MaryBeth Wentland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MaryBeth Wentland Notice
Wentland, MaryBeth Found peace on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, age 61 years. Loving mother of Michael. Dearest daughter of the late Ronald and the late Rose Marie Wentland. Fond sister of Robert, the late Loriann, Jean Marie, John, Joel(the late Dawn), Thomas(Cheryl) and Kathryn(Jerry) Walter. Mary was also survived by many nephews and relatives. Mary was a loving, caring mother, a beautiful daughter and a wonderful sister. She will be missed. A visitation will be held Thursday from 11-12 at the Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will follow at 12(Noon). Private Interment to follow.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MaryBeth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline