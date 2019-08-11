|
Wentland, MaryBeth Found peace on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, age 61 years. Loving mother of Michael. Dearest daughter of the late Ronald and the late Rose Marie Wentland. Fond sister of Robert, the late Loriann, Jean Marie, John, Joel(the late Dawn), Thomas(Cheryl) and Kathryn(Jerry) Walter. Mary was also survived by many nephews and relatives. Mary was a loving, caring mother, a beautiful daughter and a wonderful sister. She will be missed. A visitation will be held Thursday from 11-12 at the Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will follow at 12(Noon). Private Interment to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019