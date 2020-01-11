|
|
Maryde Forsberg
Naples - Maryde Forsberg passed away unexpectedly at her home in Naples, Florida on January 5th, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband and love of her life Robert (Bob) Forsberg. She was born to Keith and Mary Jane (DeYoung) Pope in Schenectady, NY, on April 21,1952, and would become the only daughter and one of five children. Maryde cherished her four brothers who nurtured her natural athletic ability. Growing up in Libertyville, she attended Libertyville High School and University of Wisconsin, Whitewater, where she developed lifelong friendships. Later she would move to Milwaukee, WI where she and Bob married. She enjoyed a successful twenty-year career as a wine consultant sharing her passion and knowledge with customers and colleagues. Upon retirement, she relocated to Naples, Florida where she was regularly visited by family and friends.
Maryde was a golf enthusiast, avid reader, and enjoyed the water. She relished the Florida sunshine and cherished her family and friends. She adored her nieces and nephews, aka; "the many Popes". Her positive outlook, joy and exuberance was apparent to all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Maryde is survived by brothers: John, Jim, Steve and Mike. She will be greatly missed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020