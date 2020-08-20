1/
Sr. Maryellen Schmit
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maryellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sr. Maryellen Schmitz, SSSF

Milwaukee - August 18, 2020. Age 82 years. Survived by her brother Gerald(Paula) Schmitz of East Dundee, IL, niece Amy McClane of West Dundee, IL, cousin Matt Schmitz of Arlington Heights, IL, and the School Sisters of St. Francis Community with whom she shared life for 65 years.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday. To view a video of the service, please visit https://video.ibm.com/channel/school-sisters-of-st-francis. In lieu of flowers, contributions of School Sisters of St. Francis are appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Mass of Christian Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved