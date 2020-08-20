Sr. Maryellen Schmitz, SSSF
Milwaukee - August 18, 2020. Age 82 years. Survived by her brother Gerald(Paula) Schmitz of East Dundee, IL, niece Amy McClane of West Dundee, IL, cousin Matt Schmitz of Arlington Heights, IL, and the School Sisters of St. Francis Community with whom she shared life for 65 years.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday. To view a video of the service, please visit https://video.ibm.com/channel/school-sisters-of-st-francis
. In lieu of flowers, contributions of School Sisters of St. Francis are appreciated.