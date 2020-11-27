Marylin J. BanzhafThe exceptional Marylin J. Banzhaf (née Schultz), loving mother and wife, entered eternal rest on Monday, November 23rd, 2020 at home surrounded by loving family and friends. Marylin is survived by her beloved daughter, Linda Jou Jou Liberski (Matthew Devan, grandson Liam Devan), and husband, Harry Banzhaf. Born October 23, 1940, Marylin graduated from St. Mary's Academy. During high school Marylin relished her soda fountain job at her father's pharmacy, Stanley A. Schultz's Pharmacy on Ogden Avenue. Marylin then attended the University of Minnesota and began her career as an X-ray technician. Later she was to hold a number of senior positions at Patricia Stevens Career College. In September 1990, a "matchmaker" suggested that Marylin meet a friend of hers. They met at Pandl's in Whitefish Bay, and they were together for just over 30 years.Blessed with personal beauty, style and eloquence, Marylin often modeled for events and advertisements. She was an inspiration to many and as lovely a person inside as she was outwardly, allowing her to gather a wide range of wonderful friends throughout her life. Marylin loved socializing and wow, did she know how to throw a party! A most anticipated event was her annual Valentine's Brunch that she and Jou Jou delighted in throwing for special friends. In Marylin's words, "I leave my family and friends wonderful memories of the grand times we had together. Christmas, Valentine's Day and Birthdays were particularly special. Wherever and whenever we were together, sharing food, fun, frolic, fellowship, flowers and perhaps a tear or two. It was great!! And it isn't over yet. I love all of you and look forward to the next encounter. Keep smiling!"Marylin's interests were as varied and wide as her friendships. Some of her favorites included dining out, dancing, the theater, music, calligraphy, travel, gardening and shopping. Marylin was generous with her time, volunteering for many cultural events both in Milwaukee and in Door County, a place she also called home for many years.She was a person of many achievements along the way, and most proud to be the inspiration, founder, first president and spiritual force creating The Liberty Grove Historical Society in Door County, where she was a prominent figure for many years.Marylin was and will continue to be loved by all who were fortunate enough to know her beautiful spirit and thoughtful ways.In lieu of flowers, memorials to Marylin can be given to The Women's Center in Waukesha, the Liberty Grove Historical Society, or Death with Dignity. A ceremony in celebration of Marylin's life will be planned in the blooming garden months of 2021.