Mathew G. Lannert
Pewaukee - Entered Eternal Life Thursday September 26, 2019 at the age of 99 years. Beloved husband of the late Rosemary for 68 years. Loving father of the late Susan Kubricky, JoAnne Bangs, Linda (Tom) Henderson, Kathleen (Richard) Buchert, Darla Lannert, Jeffrey (Linda) Lannert, and Jodi (Brad) Solda. Further survived by 22 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and many friends. United States Navy Veteran of WW II. Retiree of G.E. Medical Systems. Member of Tool & Die Local 78. Funeral services will be held Tuesday October 1, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Jordan Ev. Lutheran Church 1642 S. 77th St. Visitation Tuesday at the church 10:30 am until time of services. Interment Highland Memorial Park. Our family would like to extend our gratitude to the incredible staff at Heritage Senior Living of Waukesha for their care and compassion given to our Father and family during his stay.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019