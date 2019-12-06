Resources
Found peace December 4, 2019 at age 80. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Czerwonka). Dear father of Debbie (John) Radke, Mathew III (Lisa), and Michelle Formanek. Proud grandfather of Mathew IV, Benjamin, Amanda (Jake), Nicolas, and Giovanni. Great-grandfather of Grayson, Lucy, and Avery. Brother of Anna Janowitsch. Further survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Mathew was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. A Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, December 17th, at Sacred Heart Croatian Church (917 N. 49th St. Milwaukee) at 4:00 PM.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
