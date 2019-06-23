|
|
Passed away on June 18, 2019 at the age of 90 years. Loving husband to Margaret (nee Haidarian). Dear father to Linda (Chris) Allessi and Mary (Warren) Carter. Grandpa to Christopher II (Xiaolei). Loving great-grandpa to Vincent Mathew, Geno and Mina. Also survived by his brother-in-law Al (the late Mary) Haidarian and sister-in-law Pat (Bill) Worzala. Further survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by his sister-in-law Mary Haidarian-Chobanian.
Visitation at the funeral home on Monday, June 24 from 4 to 7 PM with a prayer vigil at 7 PM. Visitation on Tuesday at Holy Resurrection Armenian Apostolic Church (909 Michigan Ave, South Milwaukee) from 9:30 to 11 AM with the funeral service at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Holy Resurrection Armenian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to Holy Resurrection Armenian Apostolic Church (PO BOX 143, South Milwaukee, WI 53172)
Mathew was an outstanding sportsman, motorcycle enthusiast and winner of the Grand American World Trap Shooters Competition. He was the most loving husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle, brother-in-law and a friend to all.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 23, 2019