Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
Matilda Rose (Zambo) Kanyuh

Matilda Rose (Zambo) Kanyuh Notice
Matilda Rose Kanyuh (nee Zambo)

Passed peacefully on Sat. Dec. 7, 2019 at the age of 94. The wife of the late William J. Kanyuh. Loving mother of Kathleen (nee Kanyuh) Williamson and Mary (Jim) (nee Kanyuh) Miller. Beloved grandmother of Elizabeth (Tim Lippert) Nielsen. Proud great-grandmother of Lucy Rose and Emmie Lippert. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Matilda was preceded in death by her husband, and siblings. A private burial will take place at a later date at Wood National Cemetery. Please see the Funeral Home website for the complete obituary.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
