Matilde Cruz
Matilde Cruz

Milwaukee - Born into Eternal Life on December 1, 2020 at the age of 89. Loving mother of Yolanda (Rafael) Toro and Jose "Chito" (Irma) Cruz. Dear Mama of Mari, Randy, Joel, Marlo, Cynthia, Belinda, Javier, Adrian and ten great grandchildren. Matilde is preceded in death by her husband, Pedro, and her son Nelson (Awilda) Cruz. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday, December 7 from 9:30AM to 11:00AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 723 W. Washington Ave on Monday December 7 at 12PM. Entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery to follow.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
DEC
7
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
1 entry
December 3, 2020
Bendicion
Joel Cruz
Grandchild
