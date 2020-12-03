Matilde CruzMilwaukee - Born into Eternal Life on December 1, 2020 at the age of 89. Loving mother of Yolanda (Rafael) Toro and Jose "Chito" (Irma) Cruz. Dear Mama of Mari, Randy, Joel, Marlo, Cynthia, Belinda, Javier, Adrian and ten great grandchildren. Matilde is preceded in death by her husband, Pedro, and her son Nelson (Awilda) Cruz. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday, December 7 from 9:30AM to 11:00AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 723 W. Washington Ave on Monday December 7 at 12PM. Entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery to follow.