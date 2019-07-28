|
Dretzka, Matthew Matthew Dretzka of Northglenn, Colorado (formerly of South Milwaukee & Cudahy, Wisconsin) passed away May 19, 2019 at the age of 56 with family by his side, his dog laying by his bed and Jimmy Buffett playing in his ear. Matt is survived by his former wife Jennifer Dunn, his children, Fiona and Ian, his mother Mary "Lou" (Weighner), and his siblings Ken Jr. (Pat), Ellen (Jay) Anderson, Neil (Jennifer), Andy (Amy), and Phil (Liz). He was preceded in death by his father, Ken Sr. Also survived and loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends and his loving dog Cosmo. Please join us in celebrating Matt's life on Saturday, August 3, 2019, 1:00-3:30pm at: New Berlin Bowl, Entertainment & Banquet Center (South Banquet Hall), 16000 W. Cleveland Avenue, New Berlin, WI 53151. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Matt, please donate to Lifeline Puppy Rescue in Colorado, to thank them for bringing his companion Cosmo into his life, (https://www.lifelinepuppy.org/how-you-can -help/donate.html), or to the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) in Waukesha, WI (https://hawspets.org/donate-to-haws/).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019