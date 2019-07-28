Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Dretzka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Dretzka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew Dretzka Notice
Dretzka, Matthew Matthew Dretzka of Northglenn, Colorado (formerly of South Milwaukee & Cudahy, Wisconsin) passed away May 19, 2019 at the age of 56 with family by his side, his dog laying by his bed and Jimmy Buffett playing in his ear. Matt is survived by his former wife Jennifer Dunn, his children, Fiona and Ian, his mother Mary "Lou" (Weighner), and his siblings Ken Jr. (Pat), Ellen (Jay) Anderson, Neil (Jennifer), Andy (Amy), and Phil (Liz). He was preceded in death by his father, Ken Sr. Also survived and loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends and his loving dog Cosmo. Please join us in celebrating Matt's life on Saturday, August 3, 2019, 1:00-3:30pm at: New Berlin Bowl, Entertainment & Banquet Center (South Banquet Hall), 16000 W. Cleveland Avenue, New Berlin, WI 53151. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Matt, please donate to Lifeline Puppy Rescue in Colorado, to thank them for bringing his companion Cosmo into his life, (https://www.lifelinepuppy.org/how-you-can -help/donate.html), or to the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) in Waukesha, WI (https://hawspets.org/donate-to-haws/).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline