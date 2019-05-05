Services
Niemann/Suminski Funeral Home
2486 S Kinnickinnic Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 744-5156
Flaig, Matthew April 29, 2019. Age 61 years. Beloved partner and best friend of Trini Torres. Dear brother of Mark (Jo Ann) Flaig and John (Melissa) Flaig. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family and friends will gather Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Funeral home from 12:00 PM until time of the Memorial Service at 2:00 PM In lieu of flowers, memorials to Second Harvest of Wisconsin, WMSE.org, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra or MADACC.org Niemann / Suminski LifeStory Funeral Homes 2486 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53207 414-744-5156 SuminskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019
