Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
Matthew G. Esrael

Matthew G. Esrael
Matthew G. Esrael

Milwaukee - Passed away unexpectedly December 8, 2019 at the age of 43 years. Beloved son of Georgia and the late Walter "Sonny" Esrael. Loving brother of Carey Esrael. Further survived by other family and friends. Preceded in death by his grandparents Carolyn and George Heitl and Hilda and Walter Esrael. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday December 14, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Saturday 1:00 pm until time of services. In lieu of flowers memorials to appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 18, 2019
