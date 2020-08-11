1/1
Matthew J. Chambers
Matthew J. Chambers

Matt passed away suddenly on August 4th, 2020 at the age of 62.

He had a passion for life that was infectious and remained young at heart. Matt was a friend to all, always ready to lend a helping hand, and will be missed by many. Matt had the gift of gab, and anyone who had the pleasure of a sometimes unsolicited conversation would find out about his dogs, Beyla and Stella, his tractor, his love of mowing grass, bombing around on the 4 wheeler, etc. He had the rare ability to fall asleep even in a crowded room and was a professional taste tester for Jim Beam.

He is survived by his loving wife Nancy and her children William Carlson, Krista Carlson (Benjamin); his son Joseph Jazinski (Angela), his daughters Melanie Anderson (Derek), and Kelley Jazinski-Chambers (Samuel); grandchildren, Noah and Madelyn Jazinski, Bennett, Maxwell, and Oliver Anderson; brothers Mark (Janine), Paul (Patty), and Peter (Vicky), and sisters Kristine Jensen (John), Therese (Mikki) and Martha (Victor). He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Helga Chambers and brothers Phillip and Karl.

An intimate gathering will be held with immediate family and a larger gathering will be announced at a later date, when it is safe to celebrate together. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to his grandchildren's education. Checks made payable to: The Chambers Grandchildren Educational Fund.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Evert-Luko Funeral Home
170 Warren Avenue
Hartland, WI 53029
(262) 367-2156
