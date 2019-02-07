|
Czarnyszka, Matthew J. February 4, 2019. Age 57 years. Beloved husband of Sandra Czarnyszka (nee Thorsen). Cherished father of Joe, Kaity, Ben, and Madison. Loving son of Edie and the late Harry Czarnyszka. Dear brother of Mary (Mark) Kurcz and Mindy Czarnyszka. Dear son-in-law of Rick and Judith Tweed and Michael and Cynthia Thorsen. Dear uncle of Christina, John and Christy. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Family and friends will gather on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Parkway Apostolic Church 10940 S. Nicholson Rd. Oak Creek, WI 53154 from 12:00 PM until time of the Memorial Service at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials to Shalom Center Food Pantry Kenosha, WI Niemann Suminski LifeStory Funeral Home 414-744-5156 SuminskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 7, 2019