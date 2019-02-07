Services
Niemann/Suminski Funeral Home
2486 S Kinnickinnic Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 744-5156
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Parkway Apostolic Church
10940 S. Nicholson Rd
Oak Creek, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Parkway Apostolic Church
10940 S. Nicholson Rd
Oak Creek, WI
View Map
Czarnyszka, Matthew J. February 4, 2019. Age 57 years. Beloved husband of Sandra Czarnyszka (nee Thorsen). Cherished father of Joe, Kaity, Ben, and Madison. Loving son of Edie and the late Harry Czarnyszka. Dear brother of Mary (Mark) Kurcz and Mindy Czarnyszka. Dear son-in-law of Rick and Judith Tweed and Michael and Cynthia Thorsen. Dear uncle of Christina, John and Christy. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Family and friends will gather on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Parkway Apostolic Church 10940 S. Nicholson Rd. Oak Creek, WI 53154 from 12:00 PM until time of the Memorial Service at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials to Shalom Center Food Pantry Kenosha, WI Niemann Suminski LifeStory Funeral Home 414-744-5156 SuminskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 7, 2019
