Matthew J. KozikMilwaukee - Beloved husband for fifty years of the late Jean Kozik (Hopkins) died peacefully at home on November 30, 2020 at the age of 95.He was the loving father of Sharon Kozik (Thomas Rakowski), Susan Kozik (Brian Sherman) and Christine (Neal) Raasch. Matthew is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Matthew leaves behind many other relatives and friends, too endless to list.Matthew was a retired member of the Milwaukee Fire Department, the Retired Fire and Police Association and the Retired Fire Association.He was past President of Milwaukee Firefighters post 426, member of Past Commanders Club of the American Legion, and member of Marine Corp Badger Detachment.Matthew served in World War II overseas with the 22nd Marines, 6 Marine Division, and took part in the invasion of Guam and Okinawa.Matthew served his country bravely as a Marine and kept his community safe as a Milwaukee Firefighter. He was a wonderful Dad and Grandfather. Thank you to Aurora Hospice for your loving care.Visitation will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the FUNERAL HOME from 930am-1130AM followed by Mass at 1PM (meet at church) ST. MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH ( 9306 W. Beloit Rd). Private interment Highland Memorial Park Cemetery.