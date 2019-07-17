Services
Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 645-4992
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Uher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew J. Uher Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew J. Uher Sr. Notice
Uher Sr., Matthew J. "Crazy Man" Found peace on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the age of 71. Devoted husband of Shirley for almost 51 years. Beloved father of Elaine Uher, Debra Pridemore - Fischer and Matthew Joseph Uher "Jr.". Dear grandpa of Angel, Kortnie, Brandon and Jacob. Further survived by great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, 2 brothers, other relatives and friends. Matt retired from Klemment's Sausage Co. and worked many seasons at The Deer Place. Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral Home on Thursday, July 25 from 4 - 7 PM. Funeral Service at 7 PM. If desired, memorials appreciated to the .

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from July 17 to July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
Download Now
jsonline