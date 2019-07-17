|
Uher Sr., Matthew J. "Crazy Man" Found peace on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the age of 71. Devoted husband of Shirley for almost 51 years. Beloved father of Elaine Uher, Debra Pridemore - Fischer and Matthew Joseph Uher "Jr.". Dear grandpa of Angel, Kortnie, Brandon and Jacob. Further survived by great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, 2 brothers, other relatives and friends. Matt retired from Klemment's Sausage Co. and worked many seasons at The Deer Place. Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral Home on Thursday, July 25 from 4 - 7 PM. Funeral Service at 7 PM. If desired, memorials appreciated to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from July 17 to July 21, 2019