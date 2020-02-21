|
|
Matthew Joseph Zareczny
Wauwatosa - Date of birth 9/2/86, went home to the Lord too early on 2/18/20, at the age of 33 after a long, difficult battle with mental illness. Matthew was very proud of achieving his 4.0 gpa while attending Bryant and Stratton. Beloved son of Vickie Zareczny (Twardowski), loving brother of Sara Bonilla (David), loving grandson of Elizabeth Zareczny and loving Godson (nephew) of Jim Twardowski and Tom Zareczny (Nancy). Also survived by many family members and friends. Matt was preceded in death by his father, Frank Zareczny, grandparents, Harvey and Dolly Twardowski, Ron Zareczny and his cousin, Kim Greene.
Visitation will be at Schmidt and Bartelt, 10121 W. North Avenue from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, with services at 6:00 PM on Friday, February 28, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Matthew's memory, to National Alliance on Mental Illness (nami.org).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020