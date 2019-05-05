Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Domanski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew P. Domanski

Notice Condolences Flowers

Matthew P. Domanski Notice
Domanski, Matthew P. Of Muskego, Born to eternal life May 2, 2019 at the age of 31 years. Beloved son of Daniel and Linda Domanski. Loving brother of John, Julia, and Michelle. Dear grandson of Albert and Eleanore Domanski, and Louis and Bernadine Stovich. Further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, May 10, at 10:00AM at St. Leonard's Catholic Church. W173 S7743 Westwood Dr. Muskego. Visitation Thursday from 4:00PM - 7:00PM, with a parish vigil at 7:00PM at the Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral Home chapel. Entombment St Adalbert Cemetery.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 5 to May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
Download Now