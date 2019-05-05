|
|
Domanski, Matthew P. Of Muskego, Born to eternal life May 2, 2019 at the age of 31 years. Beloved son of Daniel and Linda Domanski. Loving brother of John, Julia, and Michelle. Dear grandson of Albert and Eleanore Domanski, and Louis and Bernadine Stovich. Further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, May 10, at 10:00AM at St. Leonard's Catholic Church. W173 S7743 Westwood Dr. Muskego. Visitation Thursday from 4:00PM - 7:00PM, with a parish vigil at 7:00PM at the Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral Home chapel. Entombment St Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 5 to May 8, 2019