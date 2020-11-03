1/1
Matthew Paul Kalinowski
Matthew Paul Kalinowski

Began his journey home on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at age 82. Beloved husband of Carol (Scharmach) for 60 years. Loving dad of Kevin (Virginia), Julaine, Brad, Suzanne (Daniel) Cira, Ross (Lynda) and Rafe. Proud grandpa of Ryan, Colin, Connor, Kali, Tyler, Tanner, and Elle.

Memorial Gathering at Krause Funeral Home Friday, November 6 from 4 PM to 5:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated.

Matt worked at Chrysler and The Newport. He enjoyed his workouts at WAC and gardening. He was a big fan of the Packers, Wisconsin Football and Basketball. Please wear Wisconsin or Packer Garb.

You will always be a part of our lives.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 05:45 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
