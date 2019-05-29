Services
Matthew Pitrowski Notice
Pitrowski, Matthew Went to God's loving arms on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the age of 65 years. Preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Evelyn Pitrowski. Beloved brother of Julius (Nancy) Pitrowski and Marianne (Ronald) Kleman. Loving uncle of Andrew (Nicole) Pitrowski, Clayton (Jessica) Pitrowski, Amanda (Mike) Strayer, and Ariel Kleman. Also loved by great-nieces, great-nephews, other family and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home, Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4-7 PM. Prayer Service 7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Friday at St. Augustine of Hippo Catholic Church, 2530 S. Howell Ave., at 10:30 AM. If desired, memorials to the church in Matthew's memory are appreciated. Matt's greatest joy was fishing and the outdoors. He willingly shared his skill and craftsmanship in rod building. Matt had the biggest heart and was a kind and gentle spirit. We know our lives and the lives of others have been enriched by knowing him.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019
