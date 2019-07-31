|
Tripi, Matthew Sr. Welcomed into the arms of the Lord on July 23, 2019, age 84 years. Son of the late Luigi and Grazia (nee Glorioso) Tripi. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Chatham) for 62 years. Dear father of Jean Marie Tripi, Matthew Jr. (Sandy), Michael and Nick. Loving grandfather of Ross Michael, Jonathan Michael, Mia Jeanette, Chase Matthew, Anthony Michael and Mason James. Brother of Carmella Rommel and Vincent Tripi. Brother-in-law of Shirley (Bob) Schwid and Willard Kuehn. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, August 5, from 4 - 6 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha (4 blocks south of I-94, on the corner of Hwy J and JJ), with Funeral Service at 6 PM. Burial Tuesday, August 6, at 12 Noon, at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove. Please meet at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to would be appreciated (StJude.org). To receive this obit/directions, text 1853482 to 414-301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019