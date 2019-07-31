Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 549-0659
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Union Grove, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Tripi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Tripi Sr.


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew Tripi Sr. Notice
Tripi, Matthew Sr. Welcomed into the arms of the Lord on July 23, 2019, age 84 years. Son of the late Luigi and Grazia (nee Glorioso) Tripi. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Chatham) for 62 years. Dear father of Jean Marie Tripi, Matthew Jr. (Sandy), Michael and Nick. Loving grandfather of Ross Michael, Jonathan Michael, Mia Jeanette, Chase Matthew, Anthony Michael and Mason James. Brother of Carmella Rommel and Vincent Tripi. Brother-in-law of Shirley (Bob) Schwid and Willard Kuehn. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, August 5, from 4 - 6 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha (4 blocks south of I-94, on the corner of Hwy J and JJ), with Funeral Service at 6 PM. Burial Tuesday, August 6, at 12 Noon, at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove. Please meet at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to would be appreciated (StJude.org). To receive this obit/directions, text 1853482 to 414-301-6422.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline