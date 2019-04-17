Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
Matyas "Mathew" Eszes

Eszes, Matyas "Mathew" Born in Hungary, found peace on April 14, 2019, at the age of 97. Loving husband of Inge for 65 years. Dear father of Livia, Judith (David) Scharfenberger, Eva, Zoltan, and the late Istvan "Steve." Grandpa of Joe, Julie, Paul, Eva, Alexander, and Kathryn. Greatgrandpa of Griffin, Max, and Stella. Uncle and godfather of Jozsef Rozs. Preceded in death by his parents Bela and Elizabeth and his sister Eva Pratt. Visitation on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 (TODAY) from 10 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at St. Pius X Parish, 2506 Wauwatosa Ave. Burial to follow at Wauwatosa Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019
