Maudie Nagle(nee Pfeifer) Of Shorewood, Wisconsin, was reunited with her husband Coach Jack in Eternal Life on May 9, 2020 at the age of 100. Devoted mother to her three sons, Chuck (special friend Bobbi), Bill (Chris), and Jim (Laurie) Nagle. Proud "Nan" of her grandchildren Jennifer (Thomas) Daake, Joel (Angie) Nagle, Mark (Anna) Nagle, Madeline (Jake) Schmidt, Peter (Christina) Nagle and Hannah Nagle. Loving great-grandmother of Tommy and James Daake, William and Adeline Nagle, Isabelle, Leah, James, and Lucas Nagle, Thomas, Joe, and Lauren Schmidt, and Andrew and Joel Nagle. Also survived by her beloved nieces and nephew and their families, the "Bartzen Clan" and her lifelong friend Margaret Harrigan.Maudie attended Atwater Elementary School in one of the first classes. She graduated from Shorewood High School where she was a state championship swimmer. She then earned a degree at UW-La Crosse majoring in physical education, where she was also homecoming queen her senior year. Maudie taught in Manitowoc, where she took her students to observe the launching of WWII submarines at the boatworks.Maudie married her high school sweetheart, Jack Nagle, in Oklahoma City on December 21, 1942. The next day Jack left for England where he served in the Army Air Corp for three years. After the war ended, they started their life together in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and then moved to Shorewood to raise their family. Maudie treasured her many friends on Farwell Avenue.Maudie was an exceptional tennis player, avid bridge player, and loved to needlepoint, read, and hook rugs. She was passionate about summers spent at her rustic cottage on Pine Lake, near Waupaca, where she developed many close friendships. It was her joy to host her family, with the main goal of having everyone learn how to swim!Maudie was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Maudie Pfeifer, and her sisters Betty Jane and Mary (Peter) Bartzen.Private family service took place at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc, Wisconsin with Father José Lopez officiating.The family would like to thank the frontline workers at Saint John's on the Lake, where Maudie spent her last eight years.To honor their mother, her sons have each chosen where a donation in her name may be made.Chuck: Memorial Mass for Maudie, St. Robert Parish Office, Attn: Debe Dannecker, 4019 N. Farwell Ave, Shorewood, 53211.Bill: St. Francis Parish, c/o Fr. Mike Bertram, 327 W. Brown St, Milwaukee, 53212. Please write "for the needy" in the memo line.Jim: Jack Nagle Memorial Scholarship, c/o Whitefish Bay High School, 1200 E. Fairmont Ave, Whitefish Bay, 53217.