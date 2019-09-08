|
Maureen A. Philip
- - (nee Doering) Passed to Eternal Life Friday, August 30, 2019, age 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Sandy. Dear mother of Dr. Bobbi (Dr. Robert) Winter, Wendi (Steven) Alar and Janice (David) Brandos. Loving grandmother of Dr. Kelly (Mike Palleschi) Kreuter, Megan Kreuter, Philip (Dr. Shelly) Reimer, Katelyn (Erik Laube) Reimer, Mattie Brandos and Molly Brandos. Great grandmother of Corbin Laube. Brother of Michael (Linda) Doering. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Apostle Presbyterian Church (1509 S. 76th St.) 10 am until time of Funeral Service at 12 noon. Private interment Pinelawn Memorial Park. Member of Brookfield Hills Women's Golf Club. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Apostle Presbyterian Church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019