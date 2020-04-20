Resources
Milwaukee - Found her peace on Friday, April 17, 2020. Loving mother of Michelle Holder, Dennis (Lisa) Valuch, Lorie McCullen and Mark (Melissa) Valuch. Grandmother of Monique, Nicole, Antonio, Cameron, Alaina, Brynn, Ryan, Jenine and Shivella. Great grandmother of 10. Daughter of Milton and Marjorie McCullen. Sister of the late Dennis McCullen, Bonnie Fictum and Kathleen (Carl) Hansen.Maureen is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She loved and cared for the late Brooke, Kelsey and Kurt. A family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
