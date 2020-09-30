1/1
Maureen Ann Smith
Maureen Ann Smith

Age 57 years. Passed away unexpectedly Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her residence. Born in Milwaukee, November 5, 1962. Beloved mother of Lindsey (Mike) Tews, Matthew Smith, and Olivia (Danny) Smith. Dear grandmother of Owen and Aisling Tews. Loving daughter of Judith (nee Knoppa) Larson and the late John Larson. Sister of Dennis Larson. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, and her many co-workers and students at Milwaukee Public Schools.

Maureen was a teacher at Milwaukee Public Schools .

Private services.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
